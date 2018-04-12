MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 30th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 17th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MMT opened at $5.81 on Thursday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

There is no company description available for MFS Multi-Market Income Fund.

