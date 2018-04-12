MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.37% of MGM Growth Properties worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 343.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,742 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,625,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,530,000 after purchasing an additional 374,795 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Ladenburg Thalmann set a $35.00 target price on MGM Growth Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Robert W. Smith bought 1,500 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $39,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,908.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,899.32, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of -0.45. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.74 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.58%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

