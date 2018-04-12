Millennium Management LLC Acquires 7,283 Shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.44% of MGM Growth Properties worth $50,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 932.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Robert W. Smith bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $39,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,908.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

MGP traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.24. 1,820,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $1,903.58, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of -0.45.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.58%.

MGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Ladenburg Thalmann set a $35.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/mgm-growth-properties-llc-mgp-shares-bought-by-millennium-management-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.