MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) Receives $89.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGPI. Sidoti upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

Shares of MGPI stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.18. 20,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $90.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,425.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.44 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.11%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $401,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Augustus C. Griffin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.33 per share, for a total transaction of $76,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 108,084 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,051.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $2,752,401. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 108.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 15,434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 636.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

