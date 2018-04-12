Ross Stores (ROST) Chairman Michael Balmuth Sells 25,689 Shares

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $1,973,942.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 120,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Balmuth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 12th, Michael Balmuth sold 59,777 shares of Ross Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $4,574,733.81.

Shares of ROST opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29,138.21, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ross Stores has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $85.66.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Zions Bancorporation increased its stake in Ross Stores by 338.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

