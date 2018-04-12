Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Acquires $38,640.00 in Stock

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Michael J. Jeary acquired 3,000 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $38,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,236 shares in the company, valued at $647,039.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ LCUT remained flat at $$12.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 11,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,182. Lifetime Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $262.91, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.32). Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on LCUT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantry ware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

