AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Director Michael Marberry Acquires 715 Shares

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Director Michael Marberry purchased 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $661,317.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Marberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 6th, Michael Marberry purchased 685 shares of AdvanSix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $25,002.50.

On Thursday, March 8th, Michael Marberry purchased 574 shares of AdvanSix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.51 per share, with a total value of $24,974.74.

Shares of ASIX stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $35.60. 364,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,334. The company has a market cap of $1,074.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $46.51.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $370.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.40 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,172,000 after buying an additional 41,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AdvanSix by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,864,000 after purchasing an additional 71,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AdvanSix by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AdvanSix by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 360,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 98,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

