Insider Selling: Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) President Sells 20,800 Shares of Stock

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) President Michael Richard Feldschuh sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $341,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 152,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN DXR traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 131,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,855. Daxor Co. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Daxor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Daxor Company Profile

Daxor Corporation is an investment company with medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations. The Company engages in the short selling of stock. The Company maintains a diversified securities portfolio, which consists primarily of the common and preferred stocks of electric utility companies.

