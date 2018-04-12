Millennium Management LLC Has $24.49 Million Stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 554,273 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Microchip Technology worth $24,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Piper Jaffray started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.99.

MCHP stock opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20,200.38, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $994.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.10 million. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Esther Johnson sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $222,722.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $177,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,667 shares of company stock worth $3,132,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

