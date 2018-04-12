Microsemi (MSCC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Microsemi in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Microsemi in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Microsemi in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsemi from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.32.

MSCC opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. Microsemi has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The company has a market cap of $7,433.48, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.17 million. Microsemi had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Microsemi will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Frederick C. Goerner sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $136,125.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,613.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $302,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,692 shares of company stock valued at $577,679. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Microsemi by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,817,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,748,000 after acquiring an additional 680,797 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Microsemi by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,366,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,894,000 after purchasing an additional 130,876 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Microsemi by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,074,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,789,000 after purchasing an additional 73,916 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsemi by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,331,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,776,000 after acquiring an additional 339,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Microsemi by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,321,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,006,000 after acquiring an additional 40,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Microsemi Company Profile

Microsemi Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. The Company offers a portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets.

