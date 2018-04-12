Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,158 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.8% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,052,011 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,880,105,000 after buying an additional 25,053,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Microsoft by 212.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,663,044 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,801,874,000 after buying an additional 47,353,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 609.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,174,883 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,389,625,000 after buying an additional 42,243,011 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,463,571 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,864,881,000 after buying an additional 774,549 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,523,813 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,696,444,000 after buying an additional 1,148,178 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,089,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,331,984. The company has a market cap of $715,156.75, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.42 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,254,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

