Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MBCN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Middlefield Banc stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. 4,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,955. The company has a market cap of $162.60, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.08%. research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director William A. Et Al Valerian sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $54,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth E. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $96,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,850 shares of company stock valued at $780,128 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 87,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. 24.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/middlefield-banc-mbcn-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlefield Banc (MBCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.