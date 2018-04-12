MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “MIDSOUTH BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSL. ValuEngine cut MidSouth Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Hovde Group cut MidSouth Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded MidSouth Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MidSouth Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:MSL traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. 5,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MidSouth Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.31, a P/E ratio of -48.52 and a beta of 1.22.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. MidSouth Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. research analysts predict that MidSouth Bancorp will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. MidSouth Bancorp’s payout ratio is -14.81%.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Hargroder sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C R. Cloutier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $71,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,107.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 240,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 38,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidSouth Bancorp

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

