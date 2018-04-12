Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC) in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 472 ($6.67) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.95% from the company’s current price.

MLC traded up GBX 15 ($0.21) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 555 ($7.84). The stock had a trading volume of 63,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,237. Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc has a 1 year low of GBX 425.20 ($6.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 630 ($8.90).

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/millennium-copthorne-hotels-plc-mlc-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-credit-suisse-group-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc, a hospitality real estate company, owns, operates, leases, manages, and franchises hotels in Asia, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates its hotels primarily under The Bailey's Hotel London, The Chelsea Harbour Hotel, Grand Hotel Palace Rome, M Hotels, Studio M, M Social, Grand Millennium Hotels, Millennium Hotels, Copthorne Hotels, and Kingsgate Hotels brand names.

