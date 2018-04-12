Millennium Management LLC Purchases 46,708 Shares of Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,708 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Randgold Resources worth $24,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 629.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Randgold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Randgold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock opened at $82.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7,519.22, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.11. Randgold Resources has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $328.62 million for the quarter. Randgold Resources had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 21.72%. analysts anticipate that Randgold Resources will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. Randgold Resources’s payout ratio is presently 67.81%.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Randgold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on Randgold Resources from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Randgold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Randgold Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

About Randgold Resources

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

