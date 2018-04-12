901,981 Shares in Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 901,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Dermira at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DERM. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Dermira by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Dermira in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Dermira by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Dermira in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Dermira in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DERM opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $301.54, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Dermira has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $35.76.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Dermira had a negative net margin of 6,678.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.07%. analysts forecast that Dermira will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on Dermira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other news, insider Eugene A. Bauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,647.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $131,142 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

