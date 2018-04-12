The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG) Position Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,109 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.52% of The Madison Square Garden worth $25,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Madison Square Garden by 78.9% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in The Madison Square Garden by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in The Madison Square Garden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Madison Square Garden by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Madison Square Garden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Madison Square Garden from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSG opened at $244.25 on Thursday. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 52 week low of $189.96 and a 52 week high of $254.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5,787.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.91 and a beta of 0.46.

The Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $536.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. The Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The Madison Square Garden’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. research analysts forecast that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The Madison Square Garden Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises, as well as promotes, produces, and/or presents a range of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

