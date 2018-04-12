MindCoin Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Day (MND)

MindCoin (CURRENCY:MND) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One MindCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MindCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. MindCoin has a total market cap of $48,521.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of MindCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000675 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00032371 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded up 125.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About MindCoin

MindCoin (MND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2015. MindCoin’s total supply is 15,867,695 coins. The official website for MindCoin is www.mindcoin.xyz. MindCoin’s official Twitter account is @MindCoinCrypto.

MindCoin Coin Trading

MindCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase MindCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MindCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MindCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for MindCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MindCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.