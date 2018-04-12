Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) and The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Mine Safety Appliances (NYSE: MSA) is one of 26 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mine Safety Appliances to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.5% of Mine Safety Appliances shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Mine Safety Appliances shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mine Safety Appliances and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mine Safety Appliances 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mine Safety Appliances Competitors 125 704 1253 52 2.58

Mine Safety Appliances currently has a consensus price target of $89.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.56%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 0.24%. Given Mine Safety Appliances’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mine Safety Appliances is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Mine Safety Appliances has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mine Safety Appliances’ peers have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mine Safety Appliances and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mine Safety Appliances $1.20 billion $26.02 million 21.66 Mine Safety Appliances Competitors $1.33 billion $194.17 million 23.42

Mine Safety Appliances’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mine Safety Appliances. Mine Safety Appliances is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mine Safety Appliances and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mine Safety Appliances 2.17% 23.91% 9.68% Mine Safety Appliances Competitors -295.29% -52.73% -18.42%

Dividends

Mine Safety Appliances pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Mine Safety Appliances pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 27.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mine Safety Appliances has increased its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Summary

Mine Safety Appliances beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Mine Safety Appliances

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air. Its core product offerings also consist of breathing apparatus products, such as self-contained breathing apparatus, face masks, and respirators; hand-held portable gas detection instruments; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment comprising confined space equipment, harnesses, fall arrest equipment, lanyards, and lifelines. In addition, the company offers respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors, and industrial or military end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

