Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies’ rating score has improved by 16.5% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $77.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Minerals Technologies an industry rank of 96 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,695. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,430.81, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 2.27.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Breunig purchased 800 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.36 per share, for a total transaction of $55,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,683,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/minerals-technologies-inc-mtx-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-analysts.html.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.