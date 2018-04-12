Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 14,592 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Minerals Technologies worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $68.65 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,363.49, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.27.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.95 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Breunig acquired 800 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.36 per share, for a total transaction of $55,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,232. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

