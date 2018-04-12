Minereum Trading 10.2% Higher This Week (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Minereum token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002150 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a market cap of $389,607.00 and $2,478.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003146 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00844365 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014327 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00041855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00177172 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00061404 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 2,606,953 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

