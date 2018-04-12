ValuEngine Upgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, April 4th.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Minerva Neurosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. 40,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,507. The stock has a market cap of $265.43, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.43. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 16.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 38.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 861.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 124,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 111,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 33.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

