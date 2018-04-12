MinexCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $135,507.00 (CRYPTO:MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.44 or 0.00273060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $77.28 million and $135,507.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002990 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00825898 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00016980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012749 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00041285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00165869 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00062301 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 5,811,440 coins and its circulating supply is 3,605,004 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinexCoin is a low volatility cryptocurrency based on the Mars algorithm. MinexBank is an algorithm for controlling the volatility of Minexcoin price. Due to this algorithm, the price of Minexcoin is stabilized by reducing or increasing interest rates and interventions on the market. “

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not possible to buy MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

