Mintcoin Price Down 3.9% This Week (MINT)

Mintcoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Mintcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. In the last week, Mintcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Mintcoin has a market capitalization of $8.53 million and approximately $20,652.00 worth of Mintcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000320 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mintcoin

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. Mintcoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. Mintcoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.com. Mintcoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam. The Reddit community for Mintcoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mintcoin

Mintcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is not possible to buy Mintcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mintcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mintcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

