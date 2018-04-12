Mitie (MTO) Upgraded at Numis Securities

Mitie (LON:MTO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Numis Securities to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 150 ($2.12) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 13.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.24) target price on shares of Mitie in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 253 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Mitie in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Mitie in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($4.10) target price on shares of Mitie in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 219.86 ($3.11).

MTO traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 173.60 ($2.45). The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. Mitie has a 1 year low of GBX 147.90 ($2.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 313.50 ($4.43).

About Mitie

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Property Management, and Healthcare. It offers cleaning and environmental services, such as pest control, landscaping, and gritting services; and integrated security products and services, such as security personnel, remote monitoring, mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

