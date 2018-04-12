Miton Group (LON:MGR) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.40 Per Share

Miton Group (LON:MGR) declared a dividend on Monday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Miton Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MGR opened at GBX 41.75 ($0.59) on Thursday. Miton Group has a 52-week low of GBX 34.75 ($0.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 46.25 ($0.65).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.85) price target on shares of Miton Group in a report on Tuesday, March 27th.

Miton Group Company Profile

Miton Group plc provides fund management services in the United Kingdom. It trades its funds under the MAM, MAM Funds, Midas Capital Partners, and Miton Asset Management fund brand names. The company was formerly known as Midas Capital lc and changed its name to MAM Funds plc in July 2010. Miton Group plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

