SCANA (SCG) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their hold rating on shares of SCANA (NYSE:SCG) in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd. They currently have a $35.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SCANA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCANA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo cut SCANA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on SCANA in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.69.

SCANA stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,177.77, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.21. SCANA has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. SCANA had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that SCANA will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. SCANA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SCANA during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in SCANA by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in SCANA during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SCANA during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SCANA during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SCANA

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

