Mizuho Upgrades Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) to “Buy”

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank set a $25.00 price target on Brookfield Property Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Property Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.81. 657,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,411. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $4,835.24, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $68 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

