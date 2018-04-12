Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Given a $59.00 Price Target by MKM Partners Analysts

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) has been assigned a $59.00 target price by equities researchers at MKM Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential downside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $33.22 and a 12 month high of $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,732.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.93 million. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ollie's Bargain Outlet will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $238,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,694.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Howard Freedman sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $490,364.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,742 shares of company stock worth $5,567,718. 22.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,331,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 519,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,678,000 after purchasing an additional 372,206 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $9,666,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 36.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 771,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,882,000 after purchasing an additional 204,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,057,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,567,000 after purchasing an additional 179,875 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers customers a selection of brand name products, including food, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of products, including hardware, personal healthcare, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products.

