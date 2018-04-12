MobileGo Price Hits $0.42 (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, MobileGo has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MobileGo token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00005520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. MobileGo has a market cap of $41.63 million and $2.31 million worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00790080 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013014 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00039894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00160358 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00057356 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MobileGo Token Profile

MobileGo’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,028,877 tokens. The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a dual-blockchain token that will “gamify” the GameCredits Mobile Store which currently has over 300 games from 150 different developers. The MobileGo token will be the first dual-blockchain asset ever issued, as users will be able to transfer it seamlessly between the Ethereum and Waves blockchain. This is achieved by using locked wallets and smart contracts. MGO will be used to implement decentralized features on the GameCredits Moblie platform through Ethereum and Waves. “

MobileGo Token Trading

MobileGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, EtherDelta, Gatecoin, Livecoin, Coinrail, Liqui, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase MobileGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileGo must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobileGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

