MobileGo (MGO) Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, MobileGo has traded up 42.7% against the US dollar. MobileGo has a market cap of $42.97 million and $2.20 million worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MobileGo token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00005568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Liqui, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003005 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00829276 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012687 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00040999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00165400 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00062720 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MobileGo Profile

MobileGo was first traded on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,028,877 tokens. The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a dual-blockchain token that will “gamify” the GameCredits Mobile Store which currently has over 300 games from 150 different developers. The MobileGo token will be the first dual-blockchain asset ever issued, as users will be able to transfer it seamlessly between the Ethereum and Waves blockchain. This is achieved by using locked wallets and smart contracts. MGO will be used to implement decentralized features on the GameCredits Moblie platform through Ethereum and Waves. “

MobileGo Token Trading

MobileGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC, Tidex, Coinrail, Gatecoin, EtherDelta, Cryptopia and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase MobileGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileGo must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobileGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

