Moelis & Company (MC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Moelis & Company is a global independent investment bank. The Company provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MC. Bank of America lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

MC opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,809.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $54.60.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 47.12% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman J Richard Leaman III sold 15,572 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $778,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,185 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $259,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,499 shares in the company, valued at $524,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,999,369 in the last 90 days. 52.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 33,068 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 60,895 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

