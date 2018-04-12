Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Position Raised by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.07.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,161. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $223.99 and a one year high of $286.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $17,775.03, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO Frank H. Boykin sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $356,243.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $214,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,595 shares of company stock valued at $8,603,365. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

