Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,028,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,536,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hubert Weber sold 10,931 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $478,668.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

MDLZ stock opened at $41.83 on Thursday. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $39.19 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $61,991.83, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.12%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

