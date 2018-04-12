Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mondelez has an attractive portfolio of iconic brands, commanding presence in impulsive categories and fast-growing emerging markets. Mondelez’ margins have remained constantly strong backed by cost savings and productivity gains. Also, shares of the company outperformed its industry in the last six months. Earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 increased 3.8% and 4.7%, respectively, over the last 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism. However, Mondelez’s volumes have been hurt since 2014 by the elasticity impact from higher pricing and category weakness because of soft consumer demand.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $50.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.38.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,832,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,579,337. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $39.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $62,081.07, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 41.12%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,028,600 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,536,122.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 123,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

