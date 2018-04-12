MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.22 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge and Upbit. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and $1.22 million worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00055465 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003811 BTC.

LockChain (LOC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012797 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001302 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 128,810,581 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system “

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittylicious. It is not currently possible to buy MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

