Monkey Project (MONK) Reaches Market Cap of $5.85 Million

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $11,062.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.90 or 0.00073970 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded up 60.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016331 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 1,340,920 coins and its circulating supply is 990,970 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is monkey.community. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

