Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.71 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) will report sales of $33.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.93 million and the highest is $34.11 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. reported sales of $27.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full-year sales of $33.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.51 million to $141.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $156.63 million per share, with estimates ranging from $145.90 million to $168.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 36.04%. The company had revenue of $32.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.48 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Securities increased their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Director Catherine B. Elflein bought 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,672 shares of company stock worth $52,752 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 95,588 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,159.94, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.71 Million” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/monmouth-r-e-inv-corp-mnr-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-33-71-million-updated-updated-updated.html.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership of real estate. Its investment focus is to own single tenant, industrial buildings and leased to investment-grade tenants or their subsidiaries on long-term net leases.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.