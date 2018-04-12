Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) CMO Sells $22,300.00 in Stock

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) CMO Brett Scott Zucker sold 1,000 shares of Monotype Imaging stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $22,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TYPE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 35,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,656. Monotype Imaging has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $956.41, a PE ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.45 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 4.90%. Monotype Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Monotype Imaging will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is a boost from Monotype Imaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Monotype Imaging’s payout ratio is 86.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Monotype Imaging from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley raised Monotype Imaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and licensing of technologies and fonts. The Company empowers expression and engagement for creatives, designers, engineers and marketers. It organizes its business operations into two areas: creative professionals and original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

