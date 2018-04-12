Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MNRO. ValuEngine upgraded Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub lowered Monro Muffler Brake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Monro Muffler Brake in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Monro Muffler Brake from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

Shares of MNRO opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,807.00, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Monro Muffler Brake has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.94 million. Monro Muffler Brake had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Monro Muffler Brake will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Mccluski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $555,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 173,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 124,775 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake in the fourth quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake in the fourth quarter valued at $686,000.

About Monro Muffler Brake

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

