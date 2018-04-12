Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,772. The company has a market capitalization of $1,861.11, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Monro Muffler Brake has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.94 million. Monro Muffler Brake had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Monro Muffler Brake will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Monro Muffler Brake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.92%.

In related news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Mccluski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Monro Muffler Brake during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 837.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Monro Muffler Brake during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Monro Muffler Brake during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Monro Muffler Brake during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000.

About Monro Muffler Brake

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

