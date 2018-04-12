Monsanto (MON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monsanto (NYSE:MON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Over the last month, Monsanto’s shares have underperformed the industry. The company’s adjusted earnings in second-quarter fiscal 2018 came in at $3.22 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.38. Monsanto noted that reduced corn volumes, dismal corn pricing and reduced planted acreage in the United States stemmed the downside. We believe China’s recently-announced 25% tariffs, if imposed will hurt income of U.S. soybean and corn growers, thereby lowering demand for crop-yield enhancing products offered by companies like Monsanto. Moreover, other headwinds such as stiff industry rivalry, unfavorable government policies and adverse climatic conditions remain major causes of concern.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MON. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a neutral rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Monsanto in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo reiterated a market perform rating and set a $128.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Monsanto in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Monsanto in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monsanto has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.61.

Shares of MON stock opened at $125.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55,166.22, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. Monsanto has a fifty-two week low of $114.19 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Monsanto had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. research analysts predict that Monsanto will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Monsanto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monsanto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monsanto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monsanto by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Monsanto by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 402,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after buying an additional 67,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in shares of Monsanto by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 122,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after buying an additional 47,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Monsanto (MON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/monsanto-mon-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Monsanto

Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity. The Seeds and Genomics segment produces row crop seeds, including corn, soybean, cotton, and canola seeds under the DEKALB, Asgrow, and Deltapine brands; and vegetable seeds, such as tomato, pepper, melon, cucumber, squash, beans, broccoli, onions, lettuce, and others under the Seminis and De Ruiter brands.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monsanto (MON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monsanto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monsanto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.