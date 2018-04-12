Monster Beverage (MNST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Monster Beverage's shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Product innovation plays a huge role in Monster Beverage's success. The company has several new products lined up for 2018 that is expected to boost sales. Again, the TCCC deal is expected to enhance the company’s foothold in the international energy drinks market. However, earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 have declined 3.8% and 4.2%, respectively, over the last 30 days, reflecting analysts’ bearish outlook over the potential of the stock. While the company has a favorable long-term outlook, we remain concerned because of soft industry trends and margin pressure arising from higher raw material costs (mainly aluminum and sweeteners), and unfavorable product mix. Also, increasing expenses to support top-line growth also add to the worries.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNST. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a sell rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Monster Beverage to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.87.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31,848.83, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.25 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Norman Epstein sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $435,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $874,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,749.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,770 shares of company stock worth $3,228,099 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

