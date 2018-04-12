Mooncoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 24.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade and CoinExchange. Mooncoin has a market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $34,769.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 51.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.90 or 0.01673870 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004931 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017707 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001247 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00022513 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 223,930,611,053 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia.

According to CryptoCompare, “There is one coin for each millimeter of covering distance from the Earth to the Moon. Moon Coin has an increasing block reward reduction range, where in the first 100,000 blocks the reward can be between 0 and 1,000,000 coins, this then drops to 0-600,000 coins for the second 100,000 blocks and so on. After block 384,400 all block rewards are fixed at 29531. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

