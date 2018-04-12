Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,475,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,092,759,000 after buying an additional 2,972,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,653,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,721 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,919,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,494,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,329,000 after acquiring an additional 266,461 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,006,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,415,000 after acquiring an additional 423,024 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.50. The company had a trading volume of 487,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,977. The stock has a market cap of $157,031.55, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.82%.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,079,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,765 shares in the company, valued at $82,178,019.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,428,199.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/moors-cabot-inc-purchases-5471-shares-of-philip-morris-international-inc-pm-updated.html.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.