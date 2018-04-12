Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund (APF) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.28

Headlines about Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund (NYSE:APF) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.4301915066859 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of APF stock remained flat at $$18.16 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,895. Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

About Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund

The Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation through investments primarily in equity securities of Asian-Pacific issuers and in debt securities issued or guaranteed by Asian Pacific governments or governmental entities.

