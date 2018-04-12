Morgan Stanley Boosts Air Lease (AL) Price Target to $48.00

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $54.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

Air Lease stock opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $4,393.56, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. Air Lease had a net margin of 49.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $398.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $440,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 30,363 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,343,562.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,443,493.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,447. 9.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,969,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,905,000 after acquiring an additional 40,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Air Lease by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 628,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Air Lease by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 561,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Underhill Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Underhill Investment Management LLC now owns 440,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Air Lease by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 428,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/morgan-stanley-boosts-air-lease-al-price-target-to-48-00.html.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

