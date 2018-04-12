FireEye (FEYE) PT Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information security company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $14.12 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS raised shares of FireEye from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.38.

FEYE opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. FireEye has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $3,277.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information security company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 40.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 108,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $1,770,695.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 514,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 113,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $1,832,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,119,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,538,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,215 shares of company stock valued at $7,889,025 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in FireEye by 30.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,623 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FireEye by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the third quarter valued at $129,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FireEye during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber-attacks. The Company offers various products, such as Threat Detection and Prevention Solutions, which include network security products (NX and Multi-vector Virtual Execution (MVX) Compute Node Series), e-mail security products (EX Series and e-mail threat prevention cloud (ETP), endpoint security products (HX Series) and content security products (FX Series); security management and orchestration products, which include Central Management System and FireEye Security Orchestrator, and forensics and investigation products, which include Threat Analytics Platform (TAP), Malware Analysis (AX Series) and Enterprise Forensics (PX Series and IA Series).

