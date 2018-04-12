Morgan Stanley Trims Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Target Price to $67.00

Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunkin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Dunkin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.37.

NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $60.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Dunkin’ Brands has a one year low of $50.89 and a one year high of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,969.20, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.54 million. Dunkin’ Brands had a net margin of 40.77% and a negative return on equity of 190.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Dunkin’ Brands will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John L. Clare sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $830,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,459.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nigel Travis sold 205,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $12,755,343.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,007,032.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,581 shares of company stock valued at $28,320,199. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 197,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $3,684,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

